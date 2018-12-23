How Holly Madison Rebuilt Her Life After Hugh Hefner—and How She's Rebuilding All Over Again

But aside from being tell-all fodder for her down the road, these moments of Madison feeling her oats were just that: An opportunity for a woman breaking out of an unconventional and, as she'd later reveal, stifling situation to figure out exactly what she did and did not want. Not that it was easy, mind you.

"You don't wanna ask somebody you just met, ‘Oh do you wanna be in my reality show today?' Because that just doesn't lead to a healthy relationship necessarily," Madison told uinterview.com in 2016. "When I was finally single and dating I had a lot of paranoia about: why do people wanna date me? Do they wanna date me because I'm on TV? Or do they wanna date me because they wanna brag to their friends that, ‘Oh I'm dating the girl on that billboard?'"

And in 2011, she met Pasquale Rotella, whose company Insomniac hosts the Electric Daisy Carnival every year out on the Las Vegas Speedway. A relationship that began online, mostly on Twitter, soon led to a feeling that they were "inseperable," as she noted in her first memoir Down the Rabbit Hole, calling him "the total package" and her "Prince Charming."

By the following year, as Hefner was tying the knot to new girlfriend Crystal Harris—a sudden about face from the man who always told her he couldn't commit to marrying her, which left her "very surprised," as she told E! News—she was pregnant and ready to leave Peepshow behind. Daughter Rainbow Aurora arrived on March 5, 2013, followed by an engagement announcement three months later. "I got engaged on Sunday!" she wrote on her blog, sharing photos of the 40-carat ring with a cushion-cut yellow diamond center stone surrounded by pink and yellow diamond flowers. "He proposed to me at the top of the Ferris wheel at [Electric Daisy Carnival in] Las Vegas. I was so happy that so many of our close friends were there to share the wonderful moment with us! We rode around the festival on the art car until the sun came up!"