Mel B Says She's Focused on "Recovery and Healing" Amid Dramatic Custody Battle

Melanie Brown is on a "mission to shed light and bring awareness" to the perils of being in what she claims was an abusive relationship.

The Spice Girls star, who also goes by Mel B, spoke to E! News' Melanie Bromley about reliving traumatic experiences while writing her new autobiography, Brutally Honest, and what she hopes to teach other people.

Surprisingly, the singer said she couldn't remember a lot of the things she allegedly endured during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte. According to the star, she had to ask friends and family about "a lot of stuff" while writing the book since she blocked it out due to suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. And when she was reminded about certain things she said she "would almost be defensive."

"I thought I was hiding it so well," Mel explained.

She said the only time she felt like she wasn't lying about the alleged abuse was when she was at work. The singer shared, "My work was my savior because he couldn't come to my work."

Mel B accused Belafonte of abuse—including physical assault and battery, verbal threats and surveilling—in a declaration she gave the court back in 2017 while requesting a restraining order. Belafonte's lawyer called the accusations "outrageous and unfounded."