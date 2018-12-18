Meghan Markle All Smiles in London Amid Continued Family Turmoil

Meghan Markle is focusing on the positive.

A day after her father, Thomas Markle, appeared via satellite on ITV's Good Morning Britain and made a public plea to end their estrangement—followed by half-sister, Samantha Markle, slamming her on Twitter all afternoon—the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out in West London Tuesday morning looking festive in a Brock Collection dress and a wool Soia & Kyo coat.

Putting on a happy face, the pregnant duchess was all smiles when she arrived at the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home at Brinsworth House. After a private briefing, Meghan met four residents in the dining room. A former actress herself, Meghan spoke to Mona Hammond, who, in the 1990s, played Blossom Jackson in the soap EastEnders.

In videos posted via Kensington Royal's social media accounts, the duchess was overheard telling everyone how "fantastic" they were as she learned more about the residents' life stories.

At one point, Meghan touched her baby bump and joked she felt "very pregnant today."