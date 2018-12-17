Cardi B Tries to Drive and Fails Miserably on Carpool Karaoke

Cardi B loves cars and taking pictures with cars, but it's probably best if she stays away from driving those cars.

James Corden tried to teach the rapper to drive during his infamous Carpool Karaoke segment on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, but nothing in the CBS studios parking lot was safe when she was behind the wheel. She ran over flags, a couple cones, and even backed right into a camera, prompting Corden to pretty quickly give up his driving lesson so he and Cardi could go right back to rapping all of her hit songs together.

They started with "Bodak Yellow," obviously, before delving into some ASMR, yelling (kindly) at fellow cars and kids on playgrounds, and then discussing the age ranges of Cardi's shows.