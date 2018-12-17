19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

Some of the biggest shows (Game of Thrones, man) are actually about to debut their final seasons, meaning looking ahead to the TV events we're excited about in 2020 might be a little sad next year. That means we can't take this moment for granted, and we must enjoy this anticipation while we can.

Lucky for all of us, many shows are making their debuts or returns in January, which is perfect for our inability to be patient. Many are also not, but we'll take what we can get when we can get it!

There are a lot of reasons to panic about that fact (where did all of 2018 even go?!) but there are also a lot of reasons to celebrate, especially if you're a TV fan. So many new shows are coming, as are a lot of new seasons of shows we've been missing for way too long.

Somehow, some way, we're just a matter of days away from the start of 2019.

We've compiled a very exciting list of 19 TV returns and premieres we're most excited about, even though we're kinda excited about all the TV all the time. Get excited with us, why don't ya?

HBO The End of Game of Thrones We're not excited, per se, for this show to end, but we cannot wait to see how it ends and to finally find out who wins the throne. Will Jon and Dany find out they're related? Will Arya survive til the end? Will Sansa get her revenge on Cersei?! We're so excited and so...scared. Premieres April 2019 on HBO.

NBC Brooklyn Nine-Nine Heads to NBC The Nine-Nine had a rough 24 hours back in May when they were unceremoniously dumped from Fox after five brilliant seasons. NBC then snatched them up and has made it clear that this show is joining the ranks of other NBC greats, like Friends, Parks and Recreation, The Office, and 30 Rock. The show's return is as good as it's ever been and we're so happy this squad isn't going anywhere other than a new network. Nine-Nine! Premieres January 10 on NBC.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Fosse/Verdon Lin-Manuel Miranda producing a musical dance series about legendary dancer Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams? We've got chills just thinking about it! Premieres sometime in 2019 on FX.

HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 We still firmly believe we don't need a second season of this show which gave us a perfect first season with a perfect ending, but it's got Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon throwing ice cream at Meryl Streep, so fine, we will take it. Premieres in 2019 on HBO.

HBO Veep After a long break (the last new episode was in June 2017!) and a bout with cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be back on our screens as Selina Meyer before we know it. It may be the final season, but we're happy with any season at all. Premieres in 2019 on HBO.

All Those Apple Shows Apple allegedly has like a thousand shows in development filled with big, big stars and not a one has seen the light of day yet, but we have to assume we'll get at least one in 2019. Can it be the one about morning shows starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell? 'Cause that one sounds great. Premieres ????

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images First Wives Club BET is turning the iconic 1996 movie into a show starring Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Michelle Buteau as three women who bond after their marriages fall apart and it feels like exactly the thing we all need in 2019, thank you, next. (Bonus: Press might involve Sterling K. Brown doting on his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and our hearts already can't take it.) Premieres in 2019 on BET.

Netflix Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 Part one was a fun introduction to this dark world of witchcraft, but now that Sabrina has embraced her witchiness and all her friends are in on it, we cannot wait to see how the show turns things up a notch. Just the teaser trailer looked like so much fun and sexier in a way we were not expecting, and we are so into it. Premieres April 5 on Netflix.

Killing Eve Season 2 Hi, new favorite show. Come back to us soon, please? The BBC America hit was immediately addictive, and then it left us on the rudest cliffhanger. Something tells us that when it returns, it will be an even bigger hit than it was the first time around, now that more people have started to catch on. All hail Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer! Premieres in 2019 on BBC America.

FXX You're the Worst Yet another final season! TV's most dysfunctional romcom is wrapping things up this spring and if these kids actually get a happy ending we might just have to go wash our legs. Premieres January 9 on FX.

HBO True Detective Season 3 Can we forgive after that second season of horrors? We aren't yet sure, but Mahershala Ali is a GREAT first step, so we guess we're excited again. Premieres January 13 on HBO.

The End of Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and iZombie Three badass women, three endings that are sure to be epic. We don't want to say goodbye to any of these CW shows, but if they've gotta go, we're happy we know they're all in their final seasons and we get to see these stories end the way their creators want them to. Can Jane, Liv, and Rebecca just end up happy, please?

Fox Rent Live Fox's next live musical event has already got songs stuck in our head and it hasn't even happened yet, so that bodes badly for us, but we can't wait anyway. Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, and Valentina lead an epic cast and we want it nooooow. Airs January 27 on Fox.

The CW Roswell, New Mexico Who needs vampires when you've got aliens? The CW's new adaptation of Melinda Metz' Roswell High book series puts this love story between a human named Liz and her secret alien friend Max firmly in 2019 without losing that retro sci-fi vibe that goes right along with aliens and UFOs, and we are so here for it. Premieres January 15 on the CW.

USA Temptation Island Returns You know us—we can never get enough of trashy TV dating. USA is bringing back the early 2000s Fox show Temptation Island, which tests established couples by making them live and go on dates with sexy singles, and it's a truly wild ride. If 2019 also brings us the U.S. version of Love Island (which we're still not sure will work) to accompany Temptation Island and The Bachelor, we're gonna be in reality TV dating heaven next year. Premieres Tuesday, January 15 on USA.

The CW Crisis on Infinite Earths This year's Arrowverse crossover JUST ended and we're already dying over next year's big event: Crisis on Infinite Earths. The comic series of the same name was monumental for the characters we know and love. Many of them died, and in the end, all the earths merged into one and everything was changed forever. There are endless possibilities for what might happen to our favorite TV superheroes come next fall, and we can't wait. Premieres Fall 2019.

Netflix Stranger Things Season 3 We didn't get a single stranger thing in 2018, so we're getting desperate. We have got to know what's going on with Steve at the mall!! Premieres likely summer 2019 on Netflix.

Netflix The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Its Cast Have you seen the voice cast list for Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel? The show stars Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel and also includes Mark Hamill, Caitriona Balfe, Andy Samberg, Keegan Michael-Key, Helena Bonham-Carter, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jason Isaacs,

