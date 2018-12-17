Olivia Munn Holds Hands With Tucker Roberts: 5 Things to Know About the Pro Gamer

Olivia Munn looks like she has a new man in her life.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star was seen holding hands with a mystery man in Beverly Hills over the weekend, and all signs are pointing to this new beau being Tucker Roberts. Munn previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgersbut they split up in April 2017.

In November, the Six star discussed some powerful relationship advice she received from Jamie Foxx years ago that she still follows and thinks about.

She toldBusy Philipps on Busy Tonight that she was once upset over a guy and was in the midst of leaving a party when she ran into Foxx. He apparently called her the next day and ordered her to get over the guy. He said in a voice mail, "Did you come out here to be somebody's girlfriend? No! Did you come out here to be somebody's wife? No! Did you come out here just to date this guy? No! Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes! Don't you ever, let me see you cry about some guy like that ever again! Don't you ever let some other guy make you feel like that ever again!"