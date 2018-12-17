Gretchen Rossi Is Expecting! More Stars Who Got Pregnant Over 40

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 3:07 PM

Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Playboy

Gretchen Rossi's dream of becoming a mother is finally coming true. 

Hours ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County star announced she is expecting her first child with longtime love Slade Smiley. Recalling the "emotional journey" she and Slade took to expand their family, Gretchen said during Monday's episode of The Doctors that the wonderful pregnancy news "still doesn't feel real."

The couple, who began dating almost a decade ago, first pursued in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2013. It came to a disappointing halt when just hours before Gretchen was scheduled to undergo an embryo transfer, their doctor called to say that all 14 embryos were lost.

"This is beyond anything I had ever expected to experience. It literally took a good year and a half for us to even get to a point where I was willing to talk about it again," the former Bravo star explained on The Doctors

Then in 2016, Slade (who has two sons from a previous relationship) underwent a vasectomy reversal, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. 

Photos

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Gretchen went on to do two more rounds of IVF, and in November she learned of her pregnancy. So how is the future mama adjusting to life with a baby on board? The bizarre food cravings are in full swing, as she tells E! News exclusively, "I knew I had hit the food aversion stage when everything smelled disgusting to me and I no longer was craving sweets. Instead I wanted a giant pickle and a hamburger at 3 o'clock in the morning."

Of course, 41-year-old Gretchen isn't alone in her quest to become a mom later in life. Keep scrolling for even more pregnant celebrities over 40!

Rashida Jones

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rashida Jones

The Parks & Rec alum secretly welcomed her first child, a son with musician Ezra Koenig, in Aug. 2018 at the age of 42. 

Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Sophie Hunter

At the 2018 Emmys, E! News learned that Benedict Cumberbatch's wife was pregnant with baby No. 3 at the age of 40. 

Gretchen Rossi

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Gretchen Rossi

The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum and partner Slade Smiley announced they were expecting their first child together after years of infertility struggles. 

Brigitte Nielsen, Baby, Pregnancy

Instagram

Brigitte Nielsen

The 54-year-old model and reality TV star revealed on social media over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend that she was expecting her fifth child. Nielsen gave birth to a baby girl in June. 

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, were expecting their first child together. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT. The A-list couple welcomed a baby girl in Sep. 2018. 

Eva Longoria

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In June 2018, the actress gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 43. 

Tori Spelling

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Tori Spelling

The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.

Audra McDonald

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Audra McDonald

The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.

Janet Jackson

R Chiang / Splash News

Janet Jackson

After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49. She welcomed son Eissa in early 2017. 

Eva Mendes

John Parra/Getty Images for Estee Lauder

Eva Mendes

The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.

Gwen Stefani

Interstar/Splash News

Gwen Stefani

At 43, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Rachel Zoe

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Rachel Zoe

The designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41. 

Halle Berry

Photographer Group / Splash News

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at age 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child, son Maceo, in Los Angeles. 

Kelly Preston, 2015 Academy Awards

ABC/Rick Rowell

Kelly Preston

Two years after the death of her and husband John Travolta's teenage son, the actress welcomed a baby boy at 48. 

Brooke Shields

McMullan/Sipa USA

Brooke Shields

The actress gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.

Madonna

Palace Lee, PacificCoastNews.com

Madonna

The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50. 

Tina Fey

PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images

Tina Fey

At 41, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena

Mariah Carey

Xposure / AKM-GSI

Mariah Carey

Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge and singer gave birth to twins at the special age.

Marcia Cross, Golden Globes, 2006

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com

Marcia Cross

Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones. 

Julianne Moore, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42. 

Salma Hayek, Golden Globes, 2015

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Salma Hayek

The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.

Nicole Kidman, ACM 2016

David Becker/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010. 

Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon

Courtesy of SPE; Inc./Eric Charbonneau

Susan Sarandon

The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.

Congratulations to Gretchen and Slade!

