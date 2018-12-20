The Key Pieces You Need to Fulfill Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 1:32 PM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

It's no secret that getting to the gym requires serious commitment. And whether or not you reached your fitness goals in 2018, you've got a brand new year in front of you to start fresh.

You've already started outlining your personal goals, but you're forgetting the most crucial part: killer gym wear to help you fulfill your resolutions. Lucky for you, we've rounded up a few key pieces from Jena Frumes' latest PrettyLittleThing campaign to help you out. For the 2018-2019 transition, we're thinking shiny, silky fabrics, neutral colors and matching sets for days. Cute, right? 

Hey, it's like they always say: If you look good, you feel good!

PLT Fitness

Mocha Sports Crop Top and Mocha High-Waisted Leggings

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MOCHA SPORTS CROP TOP, £12 , PRETTYLITTLETHING MOCHA HIGH WAISTED SPORTS LEGGING, £18

PLT Fitness

Grey Contrast Unitard

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY CONTRAST BINDING SPORT UNITARD, £20

PLT Fitness

Grey Contrast Cycle Shorts

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY CONTRAST BINDING CYCLE SHORT, £15

PLT Fitness

Copper Contrast Long-Sleeve Gym Top and Copper Contrast Cycle Shorts

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING COPPER CONTRAST STITCH LONG SLEEVE GYM TOP, £20 , PRETTYLITTLETHING COPPER CONTRAST STITCH CYCLING SHORT, £18

PLT Fitness

PrettyLittleThing Breathable Scuba Sports Bralet

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BREATHABLE SCUBA SPORTS BRALET, £12

PLT Fitness

Brown Basic Mesh Gym Vest and Brown Basic Gym Cycle Short

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BROWN BASIC MESH BACK GYM VEST, £8 , PRETTYLITTLETHING BROWN BASIC GYM CYCLE SHORT, £8

For even more sporty looks to try, click here

