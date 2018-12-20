The Key Pieces You Need to Fulfill Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

It's no secret that getting to the gym requires serious commitment. And whether or not you reached your fitness goals in 2018, you've got a brand new year in front of you to start fresh.

You've already started outlining your personal goals, but you're forgetting the most crucial part: killer gym wear to help you fulfill your resolutions. Lucky for you, we've rounded up a few key pieces from Jena Frumes' latest PrettyLittleThing campaign to help you out. For the 2018-2019 transition, we're thinking shiny, silky fabrics, neutral colors and matching sets for days. Cute, right?

Hey, it's like they always say: If you look good, you feel good!