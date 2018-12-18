by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 3:00 AM
Here's the thing about holiday season fashion: It's anything but low key.
But you're so busy flitting from soiree to soiree, you're hardly mad about it. The more festive, the better—at least time of year, that is. So how do you keep your party look fresh? Our solution is with a variety of metallic must-haves you can sport with virtually any outfit.
From chic leather satchels, to strappy heels, rad pants and NYE dresses—here are our current favorites.
BUY IT: BCBGMAXAZRIA METALLIC TURTLENECK KNIT TOP, $88 at Revolve
BUY IT: The North Face 1996 RETRO NUPTSE VEST, $179 at Revolve
BUY IT: UGG® Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper, $95 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: COMMANDO Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings, $98 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: VANS Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $59.95 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Capriana D'Orsay Sandals, $158 at Shopbop
BUY IT: Tory Burch Robinson Metallic Small Top-Handle Satchel, $348 at Shopbop
BUY IT: HALOGEN® x Atlantic-Pacific Gabriela Flatform Derby, $72 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Ramy Brook SHAINA DRESS, $495 at Ramy Brook
BUY IT: CUPCAKES AND CASHMERE BROOKLEE MOTO JACKET, $148 at Revolve
BUY IT: Tory Burch Robinson Exotic Convertible Shoulder Bag, $498 at Shopbop
BUY IT: SAM EDELMAN Kinzey Pointy Toe Bootie, $140 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE ESME DRESS, $328 at Revolve
We don't know about you, but we want it all.
