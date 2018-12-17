Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Going Shirtless

While the nipple has yet to be freed, celebrities are baring it all with a new style.

It's a new day for cleavage. Celebrities that double as fashion influencers—Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Cardi B—are demonstrating that women don't really need shirts anymore. With the rise of the "power suit," we're seeing more women redefine suiting by opting out of the bottom layer.  

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus continued the trend with a sweatsuit and pretty much broke the internet with her performance outfit on Saturday Night Live. Singing her new song "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," the pop star stunned in a sequined jacket, which was unzipped and left open, with matching joggers and silver ankle boots. Her outfit sparkled, yet Twitter couldn't stopping talking about what she wasn't wearing: a shirt.

"I have never trusted anything in my life as much as @MileyCyrus is trusting that double-sided tape. #SNL," one user said.

Since most women don't have chest hair, going sans shirt isn't a bad option. It can add a sultry appeal to tailored looks, such as suits and now  (thanks for Miley) athleisure. However, it's not the most practical style trend during the winter months and, like many Twitters users noted, you'll need strong fashion tape to prevent freeing the nipple (on accident).

Check out how celebs are wearing double-sided tape below!  

Cardi B

Kim Kardashian West

Miley Cyrus

Blake Lively

Jennifer Aniston

