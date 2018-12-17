"Proud" Ashlee Simpson-Ross Weighs in on Sister Jessica Simpson's Conflict With Natalie Portman

Standing by her sister.

Ashlee Simpson-Ross couldn't be prouder of big sister Jessica Simpson following the latter's recent conflict with Natalie Portman. In fact, amid rehearsing for her upcoming tour with husband Evan Ross, the ASHLEE+EVAN star reflected on the controversy with E! News' Will Marfuggi.

"I mean, I was so proud of my sister," the "Pieces of Me" artist exclusively commented in the clip above. "She's definitely a strong woman and she definitely stands up for herself."

As you surely saw, the "With You" singer called out the Vox Lux actress for seemingly shaming her over a magazine cover from almost 20 years ago.

Specifically, in an interview with USA Today, Portman said, "I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying 'I'm a virgin' while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don't know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl."