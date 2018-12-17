Octomom 10 Years Later: Nadya Suleman Says She "Never Wanted the Attention"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 10:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Octomom Nadya Suleman

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

It's been almost 10 years since Nadya Suleman—who now goes by Nataliegave birth to octuplets.

After welcoming her octuplets in Jan. 2009, Suleman was dubbed "Octomom" and was thrust into the spotlight when the world caught wind of her story. In the years following the birth of her octuplets, Suleman appeared on TV and even made an adult film. In recent years, however, we haven't heard much from the Suleman family, so how is everyone doing today?

In a profile for the New York Times, published over the weekend, Suleman—who has 14 children in total, six prior to her octuplets—opened up about life today and reflected back on the person she was during the intense media spotlight.

Read

Octomom Nadya Suleman Pleads No Contest to Welfare Fraud, Avoids Jail Time

"I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, which is something I'm not, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family," Suleman told the NYT. "I've been hiding from the real world all my life."

Suleman, who claimed in the profile that she was "misled" by her doctor during the implantation of her embryos in 2008, also shared with the NYT that she's working on a book, hoping it will set the record straight on all of the misconceptions about her.

"I was selfish and immature," Suleman said in the NYT profile. But she then added, "I never wanted the attention. There were helicopters flying over the hospital while I was giving birth."

Nadya Suleman, Octomom

Al Seib-Pool/Getty Images

"I have PTSD from all the reporters coming in over the years," she went on to say. "I would take whatever I could back in the days, and I would let them in. I was spiraling down a dark hole. There were no healthy opportunities for Octomom. I was doing what I was told to do and saying what I was told to say. When you're pretending to be something you're not, at least for me, you end up falling on your face."

"Octomom was media created. I believe most media is filtered and fake. They created this caricature," Suleman said. "Once I finally ran away from all of the pretending, I was able to be me."

You can read more from Suleman's interview on the NYT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Octomom , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on the PDA With New Model Girlfriend

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer Dishes on His Daughter's Role in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

ESC: Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle's Family Simply Can’t Stop Taunting Her

Ashlee Simpson, Jessica Simpson

"Proud" Ashlee Simpson-Ross Weighs in on Sister Jessica Simpson's Conflict With Natalie Portman

Oribe, Kate Hudson

Celebrity Hairstylist Oribe Canales Dies at 62: Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson and More Stars Pay Tribute

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Inside Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Emotional Engagement Party

Slade Smiley, Gretchen Rossi

Real Housewives Alum Gretchen Rossi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.