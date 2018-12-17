Orange Is the New Black's Yael Stone Accuses Geoffrey Rush of Past Sexual Misconduct

Yael Stone has accused Geoffrey Rush of past sexual misconduct.

In an article published by The New York Times on Monday, the Australian actress alleged the Oscar winner displayed inappropriate behavior during the time of their 2010-2011 productionThe Diary of a Madman.

Rush called her allegations "incorrect" and said "in some instances" they were "taken completely out of context."

"However, clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work," he wrote in part of his statement to the newspaper. "This, most certainly, has never been my intention."

He also claimed, "I abhor any behavior that might be considered as harassment or intimidation to anyone—whether in the workplace or any other environment."

Stone was 25 years old at the time of the alleged misconduct; Rush was 59. In the article, she claimed the inappropriate behavior started with text messages. While the article's writer, Bari Weiss, claimed she was shown "a number" of the messages, she also claimed she was asked not to quote them because Stone feels she "enthusiastically and willingly" responded.

"I was so flattered that someone like that would spend their time texting me into the very early hours of the morning," the Orange Is the New Black star said. "Gradually the text messages became more sexual in nature, but always encased in this very highfalutin intellectual language."

Stone later added she was "embarrassed by the ways I participated."

"I certainly wouldn't engage as the person I am now in the way I did when I was 25," she said.