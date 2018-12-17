Wicked Tuna's William "Willbilly" Hathaway Dies in Car Crash at Age 36

William "Willbilly" Hathaway has died at the age of 36.

According to local outlets, the Wicked Tuna cast member died Saturday in Salisbury, MD after he was involved in a fatal car crash. WBOC16 reported Maryland State Police received a call from a concerned citizen who drove past a Toyota truck in a ditch on Old Ocean City Road. They then reportedly received several similar calls afterwards.

Per the news outlet, Hathaway had been driving when someone turned in front of him, forcing him to swerve into a ditch. The airbags reportedly did not activate at this time.

WBOC16 claimed Hathaway's wife received a call from him shortly after the accident in which he allegedly told her he was OK.

Hathaway was found "slumped over the center console" and not breathing by the time emergency medical services and troopers arrived. The news outlet claimed he was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A fundraising page has been established for Hathaway's family members. At the time of this writing, it had accumulated $56,554 of its $250,000 goal.