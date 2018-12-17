Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Taking a Break From "Toxic" Twitter Trolls

Lili Reinhart is tired of the twitwits.

The 22-year-old Riverdale actress updated her Instagram Stories Sunday to announce she's taking a break from Twitter (where she boasts 2.34 million followers) to drown out her haters.

"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There's hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter. It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do," she complained. "Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale."

"Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable," added Reinhart, whose account was hacked in August. "K bye." The actress is still active on Instagram and Tumblr, and she hasn't deactivated her Twitter (yet).