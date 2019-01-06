Get Ready to LOL as We Celebrate Kate McKinnon's Birthday With Her Funniest Roles to Date

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:00 AM
Get ready to laugh out loud, because today we're celebrating Kate McKinnon's birthday!
The New York native turns 35 years old today, which means it's time to break out her funniest roles over the years and laugh alongside her as she gets ready for another hilarious year ahead.
Throughout her career the Saturday Night Live star has made fans laugh and cry at her funny skits and epic characters and we are so happy that she's here to stay. From her time on The Big Gay Sketch Show to her SNL years, McKinnon has won us over through jokes and wit and we are so grateful that she has.
In addition to her TV work, the comedian has proven herself as a movie star as well over the past few years with small roles in movies like Sisters to big roles in hits like Ghostbusters.
A Family Tragedy, an X-Files Crush and a 17-Lb Cat: Inside Kate McKinnon's Astonishingly Private World
As her name has become bigger and bigger in Hollywood, McKinnon has lived up to her hype and made fans all over the world smile and break into laughter thanks to her killer comedic timing and spot-on accents.
Recently, we've seen her in movies like Rough Night, Family and 2018's The Spy Who Dumped Me and frankly we want more from the birthday girl. Since, we will have to wait a little while to see McKinnon in a new film—she's still a cast member on SNL currently, thank goodness—we decided to take a look back at all of her best roles over the years.
Keep in mind these don't include all of her fun voice work on TV shows like The Magic School Bus Rides Again and The Awesomes. To celebrate McKinnon turning 35, why not help us out by voting for your favorite role from the actress below? Oh, and give her a little shout out on social media, too!
Happy birthday Kate! We hope your day is filled with lots of laughs.
Logo TV
From 2006 to 2010, Kate McKinnon performed and acted on The Big Gay Sketch Show, which was a sketch-comedy series full of up-and-coming comics doing live skits and scenes.
Smithy Productions
McKinnon plays Heather, one of the friends of the lead character Karen (Rachel Style) in this film. Karen, a receptionist, pretends to be a mechanic after she gets a call from her father who she never knew for a refrigerator repair. Things get strange once she appears at his house and meets everyone in his life.
The New York native has been on Saturday Night Live since 2012 and has portrayed a variety of memorable characters including, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Justin Bieber and of course, Hilary Clinton.
Article continues below
Little Stranger
The 35-year-old actress and comedian had a few scenes in Sisters, playing Sam, one half of a lesbian couple that helps Kate (Tina Fey) and Maura (Amy Poehler) figure out party supplies for their big house party.
DreamWorks
Mary (McKinnon) is the hilarious, Christmas sweater-wearing employee who works together with her co-workers to save their jobs by throwing the best holiday party Chicago has ever seen. Too bad the party gets a little wild and uncontrollable.
Relativity Media
David Ghantt (Zack Galifianakis) gets the ultimate adventure when he helps rob a bank with his crush and co-worker Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig) leaving behind his girlfriend Jandice (McKinnon) for a better life as a millionaire. The only downside is that he hands over the money to a group of criminals and is then set up to take the fall for the whole thing.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures
In the 2016 all-female version of Ghostbusters, McKinnon plays Jillian Holtzmann, an engineer who is part of the ghost-fighting squad that teams up to battle the ghouls descending on Times Square in New York City. The movie also stars, Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Leslie Jones.
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Things get out of hand when Jess (Scarlett Johansson) and her three college best friends and her Australian study abroad bestie (McKinnon) head to Miami for her bachelorette party. Everything starts out fine but quickly takes a turn when they accidentally kill a stripper.
The Film Arcade
Taylor Schilling stars in Family, which tells the story of an aunt (Schilling) who tries to bond with her niece while babysitting, but instead finds herself at an Insane Clown Posse festival as her niece only wants to become a Juggalo. McKinnon has a smaller role in Family, playing the neighborhood's extremist mother with lots of rules, and she's hilarious.
Article continues below
Lionsgate
McKinnon showed off her action skills in this 2018 film alongside Mila Kunis. After discovering that her ex-boyfriend was a spy, Audrey (Kunis) and her BFF Morgan (McKinnon) find themselves involved in an international conspiracy which causes them to fight to save everyone including themselves from the bad guys.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?