Get Ready to LOL as We Celebrate Kate McKinnon's Birthday With Her Funniest Roles to Date

Get ready to laugh out loud, because today we're celebrating Kate McKinnon's birthday!

The New York native turns 35 years old today, which means it's time to break out her funniest roles over the years and laugh alongside her as she gets ready for another hilarious year ahead.

Throughout her career the Saturday Night Live star has made fans laugh and cry at her funny skits and epic characters and we are so happy that she's here to stay. From her time on The Big Gay Sketch Show to her SNL years, McKinnon has won us over through jokes and wit and we are so grateful that she has.

In addition to her TV work, the comedian has proven herself as a movie star as well over the past few years with small roles in movies like Sisters to big roles in hits like Ghostbusters.