Oprah Winfrey FaceTimes Kate Hudson to Welcome Her to Weight Watchers

According to Weight Watchers, Hudson and Winfrey will work alongside an international community of members for the brand's "For Every Body" campaign. As part of the campaign, Hudson will share details of her wellness journey and encourage others to open up about their goals for better health. The campaign is part of Hudson's multi-year agreement with the brand.

"I'm incredibly excited to be a new ambassador for WW and I really believe in the company's mission to make health and wellness accessible for all," Hudson stated in a press release. "The aspect I love most about WW is the community because I know that community is so essential to wellness. To have people you can connect and relate to, as well as people who inspire you, is so important when you're focused on living your best life."

The partnership shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering Hudson already runs an activewear empire and has been open and honest with her followers about her health and fitness goals. For instance, about a month after welcoming her baby girl, Hudson told her followers she was "on a mission" to get back to her "fighting weight" and lose 25 pounds. She's also applauded Winfrey on her fitness journey.

"I just think she is forever, that woman," Hudson told Vogue. "You want to do the healthy thing, but you know what? Women fluctuate. We give birth to children and carry them and breastfeed them, some of us. We are busy and we're trying to work. Women's bodies are very different than male bodies; the way that we store fat is different, and the way that we lose fat is different. We're always trying to keep up—and then some of us give up, which is what we don't want to do."