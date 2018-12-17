Stephanie Pratt Opens Up About Her "Horrific" Relationship With Spencer Pratt

Run for The Hills and find yourself in some serious drama.

Excitement is building for the reboot of MTV's juicy reality show. And while we'll have to wait until 2019 for our first look at The Hills: New Beginnings, one cast member is teasing fans about what to expect in a unique way.

Stephanie Pratt is teaming up with Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams for a brand-new iHeartRadio podcast titled Pratt Cast. If episode one is any indication of what's to come, get ready for some scoop.

"I think people are expecting to see a more mature side of everything. It's mature in the sense that we all have houses but yah that's it," she shared when previewing The Hills reboot. "It's been crazy. I'm already ready for a break."

Stephanie added, "Everyone thinks [the reboot will be scripted] but from being on Made in Chelsea, I can say this has gotten so real and we're only a few episodes in that I would do anything for a script."