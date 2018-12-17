EXCLUSIVE!

Jerry O'Connell Says It "Would Be an Honor" to Become Hoda Kotb's Today Co-Host

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Jerry O' Connell, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The search is on for Hoda Kotb's next co-host!

Just last week, Kathie Lee Gifford announced she would be leaving the Today show after 11 years to focus on other projects near and dear to her heart.

And while the morning show vet won't be officially departing until April, many were quick to speculate as to who could become Hoda's new partner-in-crime in a matter of months.

One name floating around is Jerry O'Connell! After co-hosting and visiting the fourth hour on several occasions, it's clear he appreciates the show.  Could it happen?

"Officially, I have not heard anything. I love that format. I love Hoda," Jerry shared with E! News exclusively this weekend at WeHoliday inside WeVillage Los Angeles. "Hoda is an infectious, beautiful soul. It's such a exciting time in her life. It would be an honor for anyone who gets to be there with her."

Photos

Kathie Lee Gifford's Possible Today Replacements

When asked if he would be interested in working with Hoda, Jerry couldn't help but share his enthusiasm.

"To work with Hoda? Of course! Anybody would be. It would be an honor. Yes, of course," he shared with us while raising funds for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. "Is it happening? No."

While no decisions have been made or announced by NBC, rumors of Jenna Bush Hager taking on a more prominent role in the fourth hour have surfaced. For now, Jerry is happy to watch the dynamic of Kathie Lee and Hoda for a few more months.

And while he wishes the memorable duo could stay together forever, Jerry believes you haven't seen the last of Kathie Lee's greatness.

"I'm sad for me, the viewer," he confessed to us. "Am I sad for Kathie Lee? No, she's the hardest working lady in show business. Not only in television but music and Broadway...Kathie Lee and Hoda—those are my girls."

Today airs weekdays at 10 a.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jerry O'Connell , , Hoda Kotb , Kathie Lee Gifford , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Will Ferrell, Elf

Son of a Nutcracker! Vote for the Elf Quote That's Your Holiday Mantra Every Year

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Have Hooked Up With the Same Person

Carrie Underwood, Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood Defends Herself With Class (and a Lil' Country Sass)

Snooki, Roger Mathews, Jenni Farley

Roger Mathews Fires Back at Snooki After She Defends JWoww

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Silences Dax Shepard Affair Rumors With a Big Kiss

Mary Poppins Returns, The Devil Wears Prada, A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Best Roles Prove She's Practically Perfect in Every Way

Thomas Markle, Good Morning Britain

Meghan Markle's Dad Calls Her "Controlling" in Tell-All TV Interview

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.