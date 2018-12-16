5 Things to Know About Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

Congratulations are in order for the new Miss Universe, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray.

Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green was the first runner-up and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez was the second runner-up.

The 2018 Miss Universe pageant was held in Bangkok, Thailand where nearly a hundred women from around the world vied for the coveted crown. Steve Harvey returned as the host and Ashley Graham co-hosted alongside Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra.

The competition whittled down to the final 5 women, which included Gray, Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie, Miss Canada Marta Magdalena Stepien, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez.

In honor of Miss Philippines winning Miss Universe 2018, here are five things to know about Catriona Gray.