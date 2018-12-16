Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Show Some PDA During Nighttime Stroll

Demi Lovato and her rumored beau Henry Levy are showing some PDA once again.

E! News obtained images of the two of them out on a nighttime stroll in Beverly Hills while they held hands. Another photo showed Lovato and Levy sitting inside a car as they both spoke on their cell phones. Levy, who is the founder of clothing company Enfants Riches Déprimé, is more commonly known as Henri Alexander.

The 26-year-old singer and Levy were spotted on Dec. 9 kissing after a dinner date in Malibu, which solidified any inklings that the two of them might be a little more than friends.

Lovato and Levy were first seen together having sushi not long after the "Confident" singer left rehab.