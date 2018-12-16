Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Show Some PDA During Nighttime Stroll

NIGHTVISION / FIA PICTURES
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 6:46 PM
NIGHTVISION / FIA PICTURES
Demi Lovato and her rumored beau Henry Levy are showing some PDA once again.
E! News obtained images of the two of them out on a nighttime stroll in Beverly Hills while they held hands. Another photo showed Lovato and Levy sitting inside a car as they both spoke on their cell phones. Levy, who is the founder of clothing company Enfants Riches Déprimé, is more commonly known as Henri Alexander.
The 26-year-old singer and Levy were spotted on Dec. 9 kissing after a dinner date in Malibu, which solidified any inklings that the two of them might be a little more than friends.
Lovato and Levy were first seen together having sushi not long after the "Confident" singer left rehab.
A source told E! News in November that Levy was acting as Lovato's "sober companion" for the time being. The source said, "Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her. They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."
NIGHTVISION / FIA PICTURES
Another insider shared some insight into their relationship. "Demi was one of the first celebrities to wear Henri's clothing label about five years ago and that's when she first came to his attention," the second source said. "Friends are hopeful he and Demi are working on their sobriety together."
Since leaving rehab, Lovato has reportedly been "very focused" on her health and wellness. The first source explained that the "Sorry Not Sorry" artist "has been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset."
That was evident in a recent Instagram post where she shared a post-workout selfie after what looked like a particularly grueling jiu jitsu session.
Another insider told E! News in October that Lovato has a whole new perspective on the world. They said, "Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life."
We can't wait to see what the Grammy-nominated singer brings us next!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the First Transgender Woman to Compete in Miss Universe, Doesn't Make Finals
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?