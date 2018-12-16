90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Says He "Crossed the Line" After Cheating Allegations

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 3:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson has spoken out after his wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima accused him on Thursday of cheating.

It all began on Dec. 13 when Larissa shared pictures of conversations she allegedly had with Colt's mystery woman. She captioned one screenshot, "Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!"

Colt reportedly told the woman they needed to "stop talking for a bit" because Larissa is "violent." He added, "I just need to deal with her."

On Sunday, Colt posted an apt video of President Bill Clinton addressing his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In the video, Clinton said, "I answered their questions truthfully, including questions about my private life. Questions no American citizen would ever want to answer. Still I must take complete responsibility for my actions, both public and private. And that is why I am speaking to you tonight."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

The reality TV star wrote a long caption about the cheating allegations and his marriage to Larissa. "I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults. I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV," he began. "We are like any couple in the world with it's ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss."

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Colt explained in his Instagram caption that he has "received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women."

He then seemed to admit to his infidelity. "These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom," he conceded. "The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private."

Colt concluded, "In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures. I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered."

On Friday, not long after Larissa accused Colt of cheating, the alleged mistress broke her silence and spoke out about the situation at hand. "Basically what happened is a b list reality tv star has accused me of flirting with her husband while knowing they were together," she allegedly wrote in an Instagram Story. "He said they were separated and I stupidly believed him."

Larissa and Colt got secretly married on June 24, but have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their brief time together. He even called her "bats--t crazy" in a sneak-peek for one 90 Day Fiancé episode. She was arrested in November on domestic battery charges, although Clark County District Attorney rejected the case on Dec. 11, so she will no longer face the charges.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Luka Sabbat, Scott Disick

Luka Sabbat Attends Mason Disick's Party as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Saudi Arabia

Sarah Rose Summers, Miss USA

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Reveals Advice She Got From Olivia Culpo for Miss Universe

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Firework display

Samantha Markle Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over Christmas Card

Travis Scott, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Drama With Kanye West

Emily VanCamp

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Married

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

What Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Restraining Order Means for Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

Stoney Westmoreland

Stoney Westmoreland Arrested for Allegedly Enticing a Minor and Fired by Disney Channel

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.