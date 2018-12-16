Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Drama With Kanye West

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 1:17 PM

Kylie Jenner is standing up for her man Travis Scott and wants to ensure there is no bad blood between him and Kanye West.

On Saturday night, the 21-year-old reality star jumped to the defense of boyfriend Travis Scott, father of their daughter Stormi Webster, two days after her brother-in-law ranted online mostly about Drake and accused Scott of allowing Drizzy to insert "sneak disses" into his song "Sicko Mode." West also tweeted, "I hit Trav earlier today...Now he just hit me...More threats." On Saturday morning, West tweeted, "Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It's all love."

In "Sicko Mode," Drake and Scott rap about how they prefer "checks over stripes," referring to Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which manufactures West's Yeezy sneakers. Before meeting with Scott, Kanye tweeted, "Bet it never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song on Donda."

"He's not being petty," Jenner tweeted on Saturday night about Scott, in response to a fan who commented about him and shared a screenshot of an Instagram Story selfie the rapper shared that day, showing him wearing a Nike sweatshirt.

Read

Why Kim Kardashian Defended Kanye West as He Waged War on Drake

"This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design)," she continued. "Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn't aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it's all been talked out. It's only positive energy."

After his tirade, West also posted early on Saturday, "Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone."

Minutes earlier, he called out Ariana Grande for using his feud with Drake to promote her new single. She later apologized.

