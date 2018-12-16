Stoney Westmoreland Arrested for Allegedly Enticing a Minor and Fired by Disney Channel

Actor Stoney Westmoreland, who played grandfather Henry "Ham" Mack on the popular Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City on Friday for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with a person he believed was 13 years old.

A Disney Channel spokesperson told E! News that Westmoreland, 48, has been fired from the show, which films in the Utah capital.

"Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today," the spokesperson said. "Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week."

Westmoreland's rep had no immediate comment on his termination or his arrest. The actor remains in custody, as of Sunday morning.  

NBC's Salt Lake City TV affiliate KSL reported that according to an affidavit filed in 3rd District Court, Westmoreland allegedly began communicating online with a user he believed was underage "on an internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity." The actor allegedly sent the person pornographic photos and also asked the person to engage in acts with him and to send nude photos, KSL reported.

Westmoreland was arrested when he took a ride-sharing service to allegedly pick up the person that he believed was a teen, the outlet quoted the affidavit as saying.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force arrested and charged Westmoreland on four counts of enticing, soliciting, seducing or luring a minor by Internet or text—a second-degree felony, and one count in dealing in materials harmful to a minor—a third-degree felony, court records show.

Westmoreland has been acting onscreen for more than 20 years, mostly on television. In addition to Andi Mack, Westmoreland has also appeared on Gilmore GirlsBetter Call Saul and Scandal.

