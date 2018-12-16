Offset Crashes Cardi B's Show and Begs Her to Take Him Back

Offset is taking drastic steps to get Cardi Bs attention as he continues his campaign to try and get back together with her.

Less than two weeks ago, she announced that she and the fellow rapper, father of their baby girl, had split after one year of marriage. He has since taken steps to try to win her back. On Saturday, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a flower display and a cake displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi."

"I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, bro, in person, in front of the world," Offset told her, as the crowd cheered. "I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there."

Cardi seemed less than impressed. Unsmiling, she talked to him onstage for a few seconds and had the display removed before she continued her set.