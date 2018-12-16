Pete Davidson Leans on Machine Gun Kelly for Support After Posting Note Suggesting He's Suicidal

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 9:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Exclusive

Splash News

After Pete Davidson shocked fans with a seemingly suicidal Instagram message on Saturday, his friend and co-star Machine Gun Kelly hopped a plane to New York to make sure he was OK.

Following a welfare check by police, Davidson made a brief appearance onstage during the live broadcast of SNL and was later dropping Kelly off in a black SUV. Davidson got out of the vehicle briefly and exchanged a bro hug with the rapper and actor before he went on his way.

Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, had hours ago posted the message, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so." He then deleted his Instagram account, as he had also done temporarily after he and Ariana Grandesplit in October

Read

Pete Davidson Sends a Cry for Help: "I Really Don't Want to Be on This Earth Anymore"

"I'm in the plane now on the way to see Pete," tweeted Kelly, who this past summer filmed the movie Big Time Adolescence with Davidson in and around the central New York city of Syracuse. "Gonna make sure he's good, I promise. Can't have my boy in the darkness like that."

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Exclusive

Splash News

Grande had also reached out to Davidson after his cry for help, which he had posted minutes after he received some backlash for coming to Kanye West's defense after the rapper engaged in a Twitter argument with the pop star.

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Exclusive

Splash News

Davidson has not commented about his alarming post, his latest exit from Instagram, or his mental state.

He has canceled at least one comedy show, in Los Angeles.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, SNL

Pete Davidson Makes Brief Appearance on SNL After Cry for Help

Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Sends a Cry for Help: "I Really Don't Want to Be on This Earth Anymore"

Meghan Markle, Sold Out Items of 2018, The Year In...

"The Meghan Effect" Is Very Real: All of the Clothes Meghan Markle Wore That Sold Out in 2018

E-comm: Gifts for Your Hard-to-Impress Friends

Gifts for Your Hard-to-Impress Friend

The Year In: Meghan Markle's Style That Sells

Cardi B, Art Basel

Cardi B Sends Mysterious Message After Offset Begs for Her Forgiveness

Kris Jenner, Mason Disick Birthday

Inside Mason Disick's Epic Fortnite-Themed Birthday Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.