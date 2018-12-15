Inside Mason Disick's Epic Fornite-Themed Birthday Party

Mason Disick had a 9th birthday party fit for a video game king.

The oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 9 on Dec. 14. His younger brother Reign Disick turned 4 on Friday, too, but he and Saint West shared a Tarzan-themed party a few weeks prior.

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner crew was in attendance at the get-together on Saturday night, including Khloe Kardashian her daughter True Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

The festive party featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play Fortnite and have a dance party when the kids needed a break. E! News has learned that guests enjoyed a Hansen's Cake as the main birthday dessert.