Inside Mason Disick's Epic Fornite-Themed Birthday Party

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 7:20 PM

Mason Disick, Fornite, Birthday Party

Instagram

Mason Disick had a 9th birthday party fit for a video game king.

The oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 9 on Dec. 14. His younger brother Reign Disick turned 4 on Friday, too, but he and Saint West shared a Tarzan-themed party a few weeks prior.

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner crew was in attendance at the get-together on Saturday night, including Khloe Kardashian her daughter True Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

The festive party featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play Fortnite and have a dance party when the kids needed a break. E! News has learned that guests enjoyed a Hansen's Cake as the main birthday dessert.

See the Disick Kids Cutest Family Photos as We Celebrate Mason & Reign Disick's Birthdays

Take a look at the photos below for a glimpse inside Mason's epic birthday bash.

Mason Disick, Birthday Party

Instagram

Birthday boys

Mason and Reign blew out the candles on the birthday cake together.

Kris Jenner, Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Taking in the sights

Kris Jenner took photos and videos on the dance floor at her grandson's birthday party.

Mason Disick, Fornite, Birthday Party

Instagram

Decorations galore

Fortnite decorations adorned the entrance and all over the party.

Mason Disick, Fornite, Birthday Party

Instagram

Shine bright

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the dance floor at the party.

Kris Jenner, Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

In Burberry at the Birthday

Kris rocked a Burberry coat and hat.

True Thompson, Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

True's First Fortnite

True Thompson smiled as she made her way around the festivities with her mom.

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Turn the music up

Lucky guests enjoyed a live DJ who helped get the dance party started.

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Anyone up for a game?

People could play the video game on giant screens in the backyard.

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

The other birthday boy

Reign Disick, who shares the same birthday as his brother, took in the sights.

Mason Disick Birthday

Instagram

Cake time!

Mason and his friends enjoyed a delicious-looking two-tiered Hansen's cake.

Happy birthday, Mason and Reign!

