Sean "Diddy" Combs Throws Birthday Party for Daughters Right Before "Kim Porter Day"

A third picture that Diddy posted was some artwork of Porter sitting amongst angels. He typed, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM!!! We miss you sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooSoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo MUCH."

At their birthday party, Jessie, D'lila and their friends dressed up in neon 80's garb and enjoyed some classic rollerblading fun. The twins were also treated to a five-tier hot pink birthday cake.

In the days and weeks following Porter's death, Diddy shared a number of tributes and messages in honor of his ex. On Nov. 18, he posted a video of the two of them from an Essence photo shoot. "For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," he captioned the post. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."

He continued, "We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."