Snooki and Her Family Are Expecting Baby No. 3—Take a Look Back at Some of Their Cutest Photos

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 4:16 PM

Snooki, Lorenzo, Giovanna, Jionni LaValle

Instagram

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi knows how to take some cute family photos, that's for sure.

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle are expecting their third child together, which she announced on Thanksgiving in a sweet way. A picture showed her 6-year-old son Lorenzo LaValle and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna LaValle holding up a framed photo of an ultrasound. "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she captioned the picture.

On Thursday, Snooki revealed the sex of her baby in a video that showed Lorenzo hitting a baseball that spewed out blue dust. It's a boy!

The news was surely more than welcome for the 31-year-old because she told E! News' Erin Lim in 2016 that she really wanted another boy. "I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it," she said at the time.

In honor of upcoming baby no. 3, take a look at some of the LaValle family's cutest moments below!

Snooki, Lorenzo, Giovanna

Instagram

Supermom

Snooki and her kids dressed up as superheroes for Halloween in 2018.

Jionni LaValle, Lorenzo, Giovanna

Instagram

Father's Day joy

Lorenzo and Giovanna posed with their dad on Father's Day.

Snooki, Lorenzo LaValle, Giovanna LaValle

Instagram

Snooki's soft smiles

Snooki and her kids smiled at the camera in a silly selfie.

Snooki, Lorenzo, Giovanna, Jionni LaValle

Instagram

Pool day

The LaValle family enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Giovanna LaValle, Lorenzo LaValle, Snooki Polizzi

Instagram

All I want for Christmas

Lorenzo and Giovanna told Santa Claus what they wanted this year.

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Kids, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Looking sharp

Snooki, Giovanna and Lorenzo pose together at the Rookie USA Fashion Show in New York.

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Jionni Lavalle, Family, Halloween

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Force is Strong

The LaValle family dressed up in Star Wars costumes for a festive Halloween look.

Snooki, Jionni LaValle, Giovanna Marie LaValle, Lorenzo LaValle

Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty Images

Baby on Board!

Baby Giovanna looked angelic as she slept in her mom's arms.

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Lorezo LaValle, NYFW

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

High Fashion

Snooki and Lorenzo looked infatuated by the runway styles during New York Fashion Week.

Snooki, Lorenzo, Instagram

Instagram

Snooki Strong

Mom and son posed together when baby Giovanna was just a bun in the oven.

Snooki, Instagram, Easter

Instagram

Easter Time

Snooki and Lorenzo stopped for a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Snooki, Kids, Son, Lorenzo, Daughter, Giovanna

Instagram

Big smiles

Snooki, Lorenzo and Giovanna were all smiles in a sweet family selfie.

We can't wait to meet the third baby LaValle!

