Offset Wears a Sparkling Ski Mask as He Parties on His Birthday After Apology to Cardi B

Drown your sorrows in...bling?
Offset partied at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood on Friday night to celebrate his 27th birthday. He turned heads in an $11,000, custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask resembling a niqab and matching jacket, hours after he took to Instagram to issue a video apology to his estranged wife Cardi B and ask that she take him back.
Offset posted on his Instagram Story videos of himself dancing, writing, "HAPPY BDAY TO ME THANK GOD."
"I'm 27, I'm beating the statistics," the rapper told TMZ, seemingly referring to the "27 Club" of famous artists and actors who died at that age.
When asked what he wanted for his birthday, he said, "I want all love."
A source had told E! News that rumors about the couple's marriage made Cardi question Offset's loyalty and that she "ultimately lost trust in their relationship" and "made it clear she needs space from him."
"I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying?" Offset said in his video apology on Friday. "For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."
"I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn't f--k that girl, but I was entertaining her, you know what I'm saying?" Offset continued. "I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back."