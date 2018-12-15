Offset Wears a Sparkling Ski Mask as He Parties on His Birthday After Apology to Cardi B

Drown your sorrows in...bling?

Offset partied at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood on Friday night to celebrate his 27th birthday. He turned heads in an $11,000, custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask resembling a niqab and matching jacket, hours after he took to Instagram to issue a video apology to his estranged wife Cardi B and ask that she take him back.

Offset posted on his Instagram Story videos of himself dancing, writing, "HAPPY BDAY TO ME THANK GOD."

"I'm 27, I'm beating the statistics," the rapper told TMZ, seemingly referring to the "27 Club" of famous artists and actors who died at that age.

When asked what he wanted for his birthday, he said, "I want all love."