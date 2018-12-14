RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4 Says Sashay Away to First Contestant

We're one episode into RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season four and there are already tears, but not from the eliminated queen.

The first eliminated contestant this season was season seven's Jasmine Masters, who did her best to recreate the viral fame she's seen since season seven on Instagram. But unfortunately, off-the-cuff only works on the gram and not when you're talking about stand-up. Jasmine's ass-eating jokes fell flat, and she was sent home by this week's winner, Trinity.

But the tears came from the other last place finisher, Farrah Moan, who fell hard during her variety show performance when she slipped on her robe. She never quite regained her mojo after that, and couldn't seem to take the fall in stride or stop crying about screwing up. What it seemed to come down to was the fact that Jasmine didn't really have a concept and Farrah did, even if it didn't end up going well.