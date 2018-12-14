Snooki Shares Photo of Her Puking After Revealing Sex of Baby No. 3

It's safe to say Snookiis feeling a bit under the weather.

The Jersey Shore star is well into her third pregnancy, but she has yet to pass the morning sickness phase that nearly every pregnant woman begrudgingly deals with. On Friday morning, Nicole shared a candid photo of herself hunched over the toilet with the caption, "Happy Friday! #PregnantProblems #JesusTakeTheWheel #CouldI."

Snooki and her family of four recently revealed the sex of their third child with the cutest gender reveal. The 31-year-old truly made it a family affair by ordering baseballs that would explode and reveal a cloud of smoke in the color blue or pink. So when her six-year-old son Lorenzo stepped up to the bat, he delivered a powerful swing that shattered the ball, and discovered he was going to finally have a little brother.

The fanfare was mostly for her two kids, Giovanna and Lorenzo, since Snooki and hubby Jionni LaValle learned the sex of their unborn child beforehand. "We don't like surprises," she explained in a YouTube video.