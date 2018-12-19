Prepare for a Real Housewives of New Jersey Fight That Will Go Down in History

Something big is about to go down on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While speaking with E! News at the Daily Mail holiday party, RHONJ's Margaret Josephs let slip that there will be a big fight this season. And not just any big fight, but a fight that will shock viewers—of all Real Housewives shows.

"I think you guys get to see [Danielle Staub's] wedding, which is very epic. It happens to be a beautiful wedding, but we all know where that ends up…You get to see us go to Mexico. You see a fight of the century. I think it's going to go down in Housewives history, across franchises," Margaret told us.