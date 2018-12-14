90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson's Alleged Mistress Breaks Her Silence

Colt Johnson has landed himself in some very hot water.

The 90 Day Fiancé star was accused of cheating by wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima on Thursday, and now the alleged mistress is speaking out about her relationship with the married man. "Basically what happened is a b list reality tv star has accused me of flirting with her husband while knowing they were together," the woman reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story. "He said they were separated and I stupidly believed him."

Since her role in the affair was revealed earlier this week, the woman has allegedly had "100s of people" send her death threats in a matter of hours.

However, Lima claims Colt's mistress is lying about not knowing they were still together. She captioned a screenshot of the mistress' post, "She was following me all the TIME!! She's texting him since 06 of December! She watched us on TV. Both I meant both are wrong!! But she's not saint [sic] because she followed me and saw we [were] together 24 hours."