Nailed It!'s Jacques Torres Shares the Secret to His 60-Lb. Weight Loss

As Jacques Torres' profile is getting bigger, his waistline is getting smaller.

The French chocolatier and pastry chef is back for Nailed It! Holiday, which debuted Dec. 7 on Netflix. Since Nailed It! began streaming in March, viewers have watched and wondered how Torres got so slim—and now, he's telling E! News all about how he lost "almost 60 lbs." in 2018.

"Working in food, I understand what food is good—and what food is less good," Torres says in an exclusive interview. "But, you know, when you reach 50 and 60 years old, your metabolism doesn't work the same. Some people are heavy and in very good health. But me? I was heavy, and my liver was what we call a 'fat liver.' And a fat liver is a sign that you'll have trouble later."