Kaitlyn Bristowe Finds Shawn Booth Romance Rumors "Upsetting"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 11:05 AM
Kaitlyn Bristowe is not happy about Shawn Booth dating again.
The 33-year-old former star of season 11 of The Bachelorette and her 31-year-old fiancé announced earlier this month that they had broken up after three years together. In recent days, Booth was reportedly spotted with WWE host Charly Arnolt, sparking romance rumors. They have not commented.
"It's upsetting for Kaitlyn Bristowe to hear that Shawn Booth has moved on quickly since their split," a source told E! News. "She's definitely disappointed. Kailtyn isn't in the headspace to start dating again, but does have hope for the future. She is really trying to stay positive and focus on herself, but is having a hard time with the dynamic right now."
"Although, her and Shawn had been having issues for months prior to the split, she was hurt by the rumors of him possibly dating someone else," the source continued. "Kaitlyn has been spending a lot of time with friends and family, and has been traveling around. She is trying to keep busy. Kaitlyn plans on spending time in Canada for the holidays with her family."
Bristowe had broken her silence about her and Booth's breakup last month on her podcast Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"It's been a really hard few months now," she said. "I really did think we'd get through it."
"To be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together," she added, fighting back tears. "I just never took our commitment, or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work. And now realizing, maybe to a fault, with all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that's what I need to take from all of this. Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it make sense for your long-term happiness."
Celebrate the Holidays Like Kris Jenner With This LOL-Worthy Rendition of "The 12 Days of Christmas"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?