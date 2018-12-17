Fun Gifts for Your Coworkers

So you're almost done with your holiday shopping, are you?

Of course you are! It's mid-December, and you're all about that gift-giving life. You take pride in the fact that you're able to carefully select the perfect gift for each of your loved ones. But don't get too ahead of yourself. There's one often overlooked recipient that should be on your list: your favorite coworker.

For your work bestie who listens to you vent, and gossips with you about your TV shows, here's a list to help you show you care.