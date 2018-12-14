Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Celebrate Mason & Reign Disick's Shared Birthday With Sweet Shout-Outs

The Kardashian-Jenners have a reason to celebrate.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family have flocked to social media as today (Dec. 14) marks Kourtney Kardashian's boys' birthday. Although 9-year-old Mason Disick and 4-year-old Reign Disick are 5 years apart, the oldest Kardashian gave birth to both of them on Dec. 14.

Thus, the E! personalities had several birthday shout-outs to share across Twitter, Instagram and more. Kris Jenner kicked off the online celebration by sharing a sweet collage.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow," the famed momager wrote on Twitter. "You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday!"