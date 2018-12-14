Today Goes All Out to Celebrate Al Roker's 40th Anniversary at NBC News

And plenty of famous faces—many of which he has interviewed over the years—shared their entertaining well wishes.

"You make Lorne Michaels look like a real part-time employee," Tina Fey quipped of the longtime SNL showrunner.

"So Al, I got 25 years of doing the Oprah show. I was feeling pretty good with that, thinking that's a milestone record. And then I hear about you,'' Oprah Winfrey said. "Forty years. Four-oh. You win."

Of course, no celebration is complete without cake—and there was plenty of it as Roker's wife Deborah Roberts and son Nicholas Roker brought up a multi-tiered NBC-themed rainbow cake.

Roker, growing emotional, weighed in on the moment with words of gratitude.

"Thank you to all of you for putting up with me for all these years," he told everyone. "I really appreciate all the bad dad jokes. Thank you so much."

And, in classic Roker fashion, he concluded on the sweetest of notes.

"My dad always said if you can look in in the mirror and say you've done your best at the end of the day and you like the people you work with, you've had a good day."

