Downton Abbey Movie's First Trailer Will Make You Feel Incredibly Nostalgic

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time to go back, back to a time when the biggest concern was whether there was enough pudding for the dinner guests, back to a time when you weren't sure what zinger would come out of the Dowager Countess' mouth, back to Downton Abbey.

In the first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, return to the manor viewers became obsessed with over six seasons of TV. The trailer, above, doesn't tell you much about the story, but it does show familiar images, like the staff waiting out front for an arrival or departure, and sweeping visuals inside and outside of the estate. The familiar musical cords are there to bring it all home.

Photos

Downton Abbey Historical Inaccuracies

The cast, well, character names, were also revealed. Returning for the Downton Abbey movie in 2019 are…

Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern), Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith Hexham (Laura Carmichael), The Dowager Lady Grantham (Maggie Smith), Lady Isobel Merton (Penelope Wilton), Tom Branson (Allen Leech), Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), Mr. Barrow (Robert James-Collier), Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Hughes), Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle), Mrs. Bates (Joanne Froggatt), Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle), Daisy Mason (Sophie McShera) and Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy).

Downton Abbey, created by Julian Fellowes, aired for six seasons from 2010-2015 and won three Golden Globes and 15 Emmys. The show started off taking place in 1912 and concluded in 1925. Fellowes penned the movie with Michael Engler directing. Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are producers.

Downton Abbey hits theaters in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Downton Abbey , Entertainment , TV , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Calls Larissa "Bats--t Crazy" in Shocking Sneak Peek

Cardi B, Carpool Karaoke

Watch a Sneak Peek of Cardi B's Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Full House

Fuller House Season 4 Is Here, But Who Is Your Favorite OG Full House Character?

Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules

The Ladies of Vanderpump Rules Are Not Happy With James Kennedy's Behavior—And Make It Known

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Might Introduce Ice Spiders and the Nightmares Are Already Happening

Kit Harington, How to Train Your Dragon

Kit Harington's "Audition" for Game of Thrones With This Famous Dragon Will Make Your Day

The Innocent Man, John Grisham

Let John Grisham Introduce The Innocent Man, Netflix's Newest True Crime Docuseries

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.