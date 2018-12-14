How Christina and Tarek El Moussa Really Feel About Dating After Divorce

It's been exactly two years since Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa announced their split, and now, in their first joint interview since their breakup, the Flip or Flop stars are opening up about life after divorce.

The HGTV co-hosts, who share two children together, finalized their divorce in Jan. 2018. Around that same time, it was revealed that Christina had started dating British TV host Ant Anstead. Since then, the couple has been going strong, and even Tarek approves.

"Yeah, he's great," Tarek told Today's Natalie Morales on Friday, with a little lack of enthusiasm. He then added, "He seems like a good guy, my kids seem to like him."