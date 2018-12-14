Kylie Jenner Evokes Britney Spears' "Toxic" in a Crystal-Encrusted Nude Look

Baby, can't you see...why Kylie Jenner is giving us serious "Toxic" vibes.

It may have been a casual Thursday night for the reality star, but to Britney Spears fans, Jenner's latest look made it suddenly feel like 2004 again thanks to some serious crystals.

The makeup mogul shared a snap of herself dressed in a Swarovski crystal and pearl-encrusted gown by Yousef Aljasmi. The sheer ensemble could have passed for a modern update of Spears' iconic naked diamond look from the unforgettable music video. Jenner topped off the outfit with some signature personal style elements—a dramatic smokey eye and high blond ponytail.