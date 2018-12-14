Kim Kardashian to Drake: "Never Threaten My Husband or My Family"

Kanye West had a lot to say about Drake yesterday.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, summed up her feelings about the rapper in just two tweets. As West continued to slam Drake all night, accusing him of making "threats" against his three kids, his wife decided to reach out to the "I'm Upset" rapper herself. "@drake Never threaten my husband or our family," Kardashian warned Drake. "He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

Calling West the "most brilliant person" she knows, Kardashian went on to argue that her husband "has broken so many boundaries," ranging "from music, stage design, fashion and culture." Through his artistry, the reality star added, West "will continue to change the world."

Drake has yet to respond to Kardashian or West via Twitter. The "God's Plan" rapper seemingly reacted to West's rant midafternoon, posting "crying laughing" emojis on his Instagram Stories.