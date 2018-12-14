Mika Brzezinski Apologizes for Using a Homophobic Slur on Morning Joe

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski issued a televised apology Friday after she used what many considered a homophobic slur to describe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday.

Following a segment discussing Prince Mohammed bin Salman's role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi—and Pompeo's evasive interview about it on Fox News—Brezinski wondered, "Is that a patriot speaking, or a wannabe dictator's butt boy? Dead serious, I'm asking: Are these the words of a patriot?" After photographer G.E. Anderson told her she shouldn't "equate homosexuality with Mike Pompeo carrying water for the murderous regime in Saudi Arabia," she admitted she was "so sorry" for her "SUPER BAD choice of words."