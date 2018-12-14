The Ladies of Vanderpump Rules Are Not Happy With James Kennedy's Behavior—And Make It Known

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are speaking their truths to Raquel Leviss in the below exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright are all gathered together to address James Kennedy's behavior and offensive comments…that seem to happen when he's drunk.

"I really relate to Raquel," Stassi says in the clip, "because with my last relationship he talked down to me, I felt like he put me down all the time and I felt like I was just so blinded by this idea of what I thought love was and wanting to make the relationship work, that I couldn't see it for what it really was."