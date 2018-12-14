Miley Cyrus Covers "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" With Help From Sean Ono Lennon

So this is (almost) Christmas...and Miley Cyrus has released a new track just in time.

At midnight, the songstress dropped her latest work, a cover of John Lennonand Yoko Ono's iconic holiday song, "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." In collaboration with producer Mark Ronson, the star also fittingly teamed up with the star couple's only child, Sean Ono Lennon.

As Cyrus shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday, the trio worked on the track at New York City's Electric Lady Studios, a place where the late Beatle also recorded.

"We wanted to do a Christmas song and I don't think anything could speak louder [about] what's going on right now than 'War Is Over,'" she explained.