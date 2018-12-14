Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Spill Secrets in "Never Have I Ever"

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini don't tell each other everything.

The Second Act co-stars and real-life BFFs appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they played a hilarious and revealing game of "Never Have I Ever."

Here are the prompts host Andy Cohen read:

• "Never have I ever hooked up in my trailer."

• "Never have I ever seen someone trash their green room or dressing room."

• "Never have I ever caught an actress hiding her lines on her hand."

• "Never have I ever caught a singer horribly lip syncing at an award show."

• "Never have I ever told my friend their movie was amazing when I thought it was horrible."

• "Never have I ever seen a director get so irate he or she stormed off the set."

Some of Lopez's answers came as a shock to Remini, who was "going on one hour of sleep." As Lopez sipped her mocktail, she laughed, "Thank God this is not alcohol or I would be in trouble."

Watch

Jennifer Lopez Calls Second Act Her Dream Project

At another point in the show, the actresses played another game, "Who's the Champ?," in which they had to answer a series of questions and reveal who was better at doing something. Before he got down to it, a playful Cohen told them, "Hopefully no one will get slapped in the process!"

Here are the questions Cohen read:

• "Who's the champ at breaking it down on the dance floor?"

• "Who's the champ at putting on a happy face when they're actually incredibly pissed off?"

• "Who's the champ at clapping back at internet trolls?"

• "Who's the champ at hosting parties?"

• "Who's the champ at giving advice on relationship issues?"

• "Who's the champ at throwing down in the kitchen?"

• "Who's the champ at apologizing when they realize they're wrong?"

"Who's the champ at spotting a shady person who's pretending to be genuine?"

"Who's the champ at gathering the juiciest gossip?"

"Who's the champ at keeping the other person's secrets?"

To find out how the co-stars answered—and if they got slapped!—watch the videos now.

