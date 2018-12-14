Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Christmas Card Together Features a Never-Before-Seen Picture From Their Royal Wedding

Chris Allerton/PA Wire
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 4:25 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just shared first-ever Christmas card with the public—and those who couldn't get enough of their royal wedding celebrations won't be disappointed!
In the never-before-seen portrait, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are photographed from behind as they enjoy the fireworks display during their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House seven months ago. In a statement, Kensington Palace said the couple is "delighted" to share Chris Allerton's portrait with fans around the world. Kensington Palace released theirs the same day as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shared a more casual card, taken by Matt Porteous at Amner Hall, their home in Norfolk.
Harry and Meghan's image shows him in his military uniform and her in a custom Stella McCartney dress. Her actual wedding dress, designed by Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, is currently on display at the Royal Collection Trust through January 6, 2019. The duchess' complete bridal look (jewels included!) moves to the Palace of Holyroodhouse June 14, 2019.
Charlotte, George, Harry, Kate, Louis, Meghan and William will be spending Christmas together this year at Queen Elizabeth II's estate in Sandringham. Although private photos from their holiday are unlikely to be released publicly, the family usually goes on a walkabout after church.
The Queen, of course, will broadcast her annual Christmas message later in the evening.
Meghan spent her first Christmas with the royal family last year, about a month after she and Harry announced their engagement and plans to tie the knot in May 2018. The American actress won over fashion critics when she appeared in church carrying a Chloe Pixie bag ($1,550) and wearing a Sentaler coat ($1,295), Birks earrings ($600), Stuart Weitzman boots ($800)—and, as is tradition, a stunning headpiece designed by none other than Philip Treacy.
